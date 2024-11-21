‘Mandate thieves will be pursued relentlessly’: JI leader

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has pledged to continue pursuing what he termed “mandate thieves” on all available forums.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, Zafar exposed large-scale irregularities in the recent local government by-polls held on November 14.

He revealed that JI has already submitted petitions to the ECP headquarters in Islamabad regarding two UCs. He demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rectify the results as per Form 11.

Specifically calling for attention to irregularities in Union Council (UC) 7 of Model Town and Ward 1 of UC 7 in Korangi, he urged the ECP to withhold the results of the very UC in Liaquatabad Town and other affected areas until the discrepancies are addressed.

Zafar accused the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government of manipulating the election results with the help of corrupt elements in the administration and election commission.

Highlighting a glaring example, he pointed to Block Code 420120806 in Liaquatabad, where the ECP allegedly inflated the number of voters to 9,727—far exceeding the census figure of 1,178 individuals in 195 households.

He remarked, “This shows there are supposedly 50 voters per household. Such blatant rigging undermines the electoral process.”

He further criticized the election commission for its failure to ensure transparent elections, stating, “If they cannot conduct fair elections in just 10 UCs, the commissioners should resign.”

During the press conference, Zafar also raised concerns over delays in conducting the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT). He noted that despite an October 26 Supreme Court order to hold fresh tests within four weeks, no date has been announced yet.

Criticizing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), he said, “Instead of prosecuting the culprits, the FIA is subjecting 150 students to mental anguish by interrogating them over their scores. Focus on punishing those responsible, not the victims,” he added.

