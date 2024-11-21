WCLA to help conserve shrine of Syed Musa Pak

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is undertaking the conservation of the Shrine of Syed Musa Pak, a revered Sufi saint in Multan at the cost of Rs70.39 million.

The project is scheduled for completion by June 30, 2025, and it is being executed in collaboration with the Punjab Auqaf Department, which has appointed WCLA as the technical and executing agency for the initiative, disclosed the Authority on Wednesday.

Syed Musa Pak Shrine consists of three sections: the mosque, the shrine and a ‘musafir khana’. While the mosque and shrine will be preserved, the ‘musafir khana’ will be newly constructed. Conservation work includes structural consolidation, flooring and the restoration of blue Kaashi tiles. The mosque’s exterior and ablution area will be renovated, with improved tile work, sanitation, and lighting. Additionally, the shrine and mosque will be illuminated for beautification, enhancing the space for visitors. Electrical systems in and around the shrine will also be upgraded.

Commenting on the project, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that their commitment to preserving the nation’s heritage extends beyond Lahore, with the conservation of the Musa Pak Shrine serving as a testament to this mission. “Recognising Sufi saints and their shrines as integral elements of our cultural legacy, we are dedicating substantial efforts to the restoration of the shrine of Syed Musa Pak. We sincerely thank the Auqaf Department for their invaluable cooperation in this project and look forward to continuing our work to safeguard and celebrate our cultural heritage in all its diverse forms,” he added.

WCLA Director Conservation Najam-us-Saqib said that the city of Multan holds considerable historical significance, renowned not only for its vibrant trade and commerce but also as a centre of Sufi heritage, where revered saints lived and disseminated their teachings. “However, numerous historic structures, particularly from the colonial period, have fallen into disrepair and require restoration to preserve their cultural prominence. The conservation initiative for the Musa Pak Shrine represents a vital step toward this objective. Through this project, we are dedicated to enhancing accessibility for visitors, ensuring they can engage in their devotional practices with ease and reverence,” he added.

According to the Asian Historical Architecture website, Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed was a Sufi saint who was martyred sometime between 1592 and 1601. The saint was born at Uch Sharif around 1545; he served in the Mughal army during the reign of Akbar the Great and frequented Delhi and Agra. Upon his martyrdom, he was initially buried alongside his father in Uch Sharif and later, after preparation of his tomb, his body was brought to Multan in 1616 and was re-interred at the present site.

The current buildings comprise a single-dome tomb and a triple-dome mosque adjacent to one another. The shrine building, on the south, includes an antechamber on the east side which is decorated with a wooden door covered in silver sheathing (likely the work of Bahawalpur silversmiths). On the west side is a closed room for the graves of women who were interred near the saint. The central domed chamber, measuring 6.7 meters on a side internally, houses the grave of the saint under a wooden canopy. The building’s exterior decoration, including blue-glazed tile work, was refurbished in 1912 by Munshi Jan Muhammad and again in 1933, according to dates given on the glazed tiles.

The overall form of the shrine follows the Multani standard established by the Bahauddin Zakariya shrine in the mid-13th century. The shrine’s facades are decorated with Multan’s distinctive blue and white tiles.

