LHC rejects plea of IK’s sister

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea of Noreen Niazi for grant of bail to her brother and former chairman PTI Imran Khan in all cases registered against him in Punjab and Islamabad.

The court observed that a petition for bail is required to be filed by a suspect personally and disposed of the petition in light of the government’s reports.

Earlier, a law officer submitted a report before the court, saying a total of 62 cases had been registered against the former premier by Islamabad police.

