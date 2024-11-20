Algeria bought South American corn in tender, volume unclear, traders say

HAMBURG: Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought an unknown volume of animal feed corn to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil in an international tender for up to 240,000 tons which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

Some traders said at least one consignment of up to 40,000 tons was bought.

The tender sought corn sourced from Argentina or Brazil only for shipment between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 in up to six consignments each of between 30,000 and 40,000 tons.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.