AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.11%)
BR30 29,647 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 92,021 Decreased By -282.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 28,665 Decreased By -175.5 (-0.61%)
Markets Print 2024-11-07

Chicago wheat, corn and soy fall

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures fell sharply on Wednesday as early results from the US presidential election put Donald Trump in the lead, raising prospects of new trade barriers and boosting the dollar.

Trump, the Republican candidate, was drawing more support than he did in his failed 2020 campaign, though the result remained unclear in most of the battleground states that will decide the winner. Markets did not wait. US stock futures, Treasury yields and the dollar gained sharply and most commodities lost ground.

Tariffs proposed by Trump could disrupt US agricultural trade, US farmers fear. A stronger dollar makes US farm exports costlier for overseas buyers. “A trade war with China is now more of a possibility,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

But even if Trump wins, prices would quickly rebound, he said. “The market will initially trade the trade but claw it all back within a week... There’s plenty of demand for wheat and feed grain in the world. Soybeans are fairly priced, but wheat and corn are too cheap.” The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade had fallen 1.5% to $5.63-3/4 a bushel at 0459 GMT, with CBOT soybeans 1.9% lower at $9.83 a bushel and corn down 0.9% at $4.14-3/4 a bushel. All three contracts have regained some ground since hitting four-year lows in recent months.

Bumper US corn and soybean harvests and improving conditions in US winter wheat areas have pressured prices but the harvests are now winding up and other key wheat regions, such as the Black Sea and Australia, are dry, analysts said.

Markets are also looking forward to a US interest rate decision on Thursday and crop forecasts from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday.

