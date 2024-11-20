AGL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.67%)
IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Recorder Report Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 09:21am

KARACHI: The 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 opened Tuesday at the Karachi Expo Centre, bringing together over 300 participants from 55 states to display cutting-edge defense technologies and promote international military cooperation.

The four-day event, which was inaugurated by Defense Minister Khawaja M Asif along with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal, Director General of Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) Major General Asad Nawaz Khan, and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, will run until November 22.

A record 560 defense manufacturers, including 333 international participants, are exhibiting military products. Turkiye leads with 75 exhibitors, followed closely by China. Notably, Iran and Italy are making their first appearance at the arms fair.

IDEAS 2024 to begin on 19th

A unique addition this year is the startups pavilion, established by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Pakistan Navy Maritime Science and Technology, and the National Aerospace and Technology Park, focusing on artificial intelligence and defense innovations.

A key highlight will be Thursday’s seminar on “Pakistan Defence Production Potential — Challenges, Opportunities, and Way Forward,” which will bring together national and international experts to discuss the sector’s future.

The exhibition represents a significant platform for international defense collaboration and showcasing technological advancements in military equipment and strategic technologies.

Khawaja Asif Karachi Expo Center Defense Minister Pakistan defence industry IDEAS IDEAS 2024 defence products IDEAS expo International Defence Exhibition and Seminar

