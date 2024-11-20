PTI SG criticises ECP

LAHORE: PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Tuesday lambasted the Election Commission of Pakistan for handing over his election petition along with Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s petition to a tribunal comprising a retired judge.

Talking to the media persons at the Lahore High Court, Raja said the commission selectively sent certain cases to retired judges while remaining cases were being handled by sitting judges.

He argued that there was a significant difference between a sitting and a retired judge in terms of independence.

Raja said Imran Khan’s call is for constitutional principles and integrity.

He stated that the November 24 call was now in the people’s hands.

He was of the view that the 26th constitutional amendment shackled the entire judicial system and added more seats of judges had been created to control the judiciary.

He said if the nation accepted this law, it would not be good for the country as a whole.

“In the current situation, we have no hope for justice,” Raja added.

Earlier, Justice Abid Aziz of the Lahore High Court referred a petition of Raja to Justice Shahid Karim for hearing filed against the appointment of retired judges in the election tribunals.

Justice Sheikh observed that Justice Karim had previously heard the same matter, therefore, it was deemed appropriate for him to hear the case again.

