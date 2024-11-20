AGL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.87%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 5.69 (4.4%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.61%)
DGKC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFBL 68.72 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.29%)
FFL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
HUBC 110.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.2%)
KOSM 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
NBP 61.70 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.97%)
OGDC 198.09 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.34%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PPL 159.10 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (2.1%)
PRL 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
PTC 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
SEARL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.84%)
TOMCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
TPLP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TRG 65.50 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (4.2%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,305 Increased By 121 (1.19%)
BR30 31,802 Increased By 399.8 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,599 Increased By 742.5 (0.77%)
KSE30 29,894 Increased By 210.8 (0.71%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-20

Japan rubber futures end higher

Reuters Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 07:44am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose amid stronger global oil prices, but gains were capped by a stronger yen that is closely monitored for drastic upheavals.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery closed up 6.5 yen or 1.87%, at 354.5 yen($2.29) per kg .

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery closed up 95 yuan, or 0.55%, to 17,460 yuan($2,411.44) per metric ton.

The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that “tit-for-tat” tariffs could undermine Asia’s economic prospects, raise costs and disrupt supply chains even as it expects the region to remain a key engine of growth for the global economy.

This is amid concerns over US President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to impose a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and at least a 10% levy on all other imports.

The dollar sagged 0.17% to 154.41 yen after remarks from Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato that the government would “respond appropriately to excessive moves” in the yen exchange rate.g, up 0.2%.

rubber Japanese rubber rubber prices

Comments

200 characters

Japan rubber futures end higher

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories