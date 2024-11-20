AGL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.42%)
Supplements Print 2024-11-20

12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar: Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Defence Production

Published 20 Nov, 2024 08:14am

Ministry of Defence Production, On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, I warmly welcome the international participants, delegates and exhibitors and hope that they would accrue maximum benefits from the 12th edition of Pakistan’s International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2024).

In fact, it is a matter of great pride for us to host such a large number of countries from across the globe at this event.

IDEAS has evolved into an agile and versatile marketing platform for the latest technological development of national and international defence manufacturers. Indeed, it is a venue of convergence for the global defence industry for demonstrating, contracting, joint venturing and technological collaboration in the South Asian defence market while fostering strong relationships with the international community.

Pakistan's defence manufacturing sector is aspiring to meet the modern security challenges and technological advancements. It is fully capable of meeting the requirements of contemporary and emerging areas of advance technologies through public and private collaboration. Pakistan certainly has an elaborate infrastructure and well trained human resource, not only to meet its own defence requirements but also to compete in the world's defence market. Through mutual partnerships and joint ventures, Pakistan's industry offers a wide area of cooperation and collaboration.

I express my appreciation for Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) and all other stakeholders for bringing this event to the acme of excellence and playing their part in promoting Pakistan's defence industry in an utmost professional way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

