Supplements Print 2024-11-20

12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar: Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, HI(M), (Retd), Secretary Defence Production Ministry of Defence Production

Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 08:12am

It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the delegates, exhibitors and trade visitors from all over the world at the 12th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS-2024.

The defence industry of Pakistan has come a long way from dependency to self reliance through enhanced capabilities, improved facilities and upgraded technologies. These developments speak of their prowess and collaborative endeavours.

Through sheer efforts, today these industries have grown into well established entities and have developed the potential to export defence equipment to the international market. This export potential is not only instrumental to the country's economic growth but also key to our mutually rewarding relations with international fraternity.

In today's era of technological marvels, IDEAS is an important platform for international promotion, marketing and cooperation. Besides exhibiting world's most sophisticated and hi-tech defence technologies, it is also a forum of fostering international cooperation amongst participating nations.

I feel proud to see the international recognition of IDEAS and congratulate Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) and Badr Expo Solution (Pvt) Ltd for organising this mega event at par with international standards. I would also like to thank all Federal and Provincial Government departments, Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Government of Sindh for their all out support for this event.

I sincerely hope that IDEAS will continue to serve as a gateway of opportunities for its participants and wish them a very pleasant, comfortable and memorable stay in Pakistan.

