AGL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
AIRLINK 135.20 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (4.55%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
DFML 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
DGKC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFBL 68.71 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (3.28%)
FFL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
HUBC 110.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.2%)
KOSM 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.21%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
NBP 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.88%)
OGDC 197.71 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.15%)
PAEL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.4%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
PPL 159.06 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.08%)
PRL 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
PTC 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.34%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TRG 65.43 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.09%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,308 Increased By 124.1 (1.22%)
BR30 31,803 Increased By 400.2 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,691 Increased By 834.1 (0.87%)
KSE30 29,924 Increased By 241.3 (0.81%)
Schools across Punjab will reopen today

Zahid Baig Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:45am

LAHORE: In a significant development, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced the reopening of educational institutions across the province, including Lahore and Multan, after the intensity of smog has decreased.

The Department of Environment sent an official notification about this, confirming the decision.

According to the notification, all schools will reopen starting on November 20, 2024, with physical classes resuming as part of the educational activities. However, the start of school will not start before 8:45am.

In the light of prevailing environmental conditions, the Department of Environment has made it mandatory for students and teachers to wear masks on school premises.

Furthermore, to ensure the safety of all, the department has imposed a complete ban on outdoor sports and extracurricular activities during this period.

Additionally, to manage traffic congestion during peak hours, schools have been directed to set specific dismissal times for each class. This measure aims to reduce the burden on road traffic and ensure a smoother transition for students and staff.

The government Monday announced the re-opening of schools in all the divisions except Lahore and Multan but after the improvement in air quality now institutions of the whole of the province will return to normal routine.

