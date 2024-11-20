Schools across Punjab will reopen today

LAHORE: In a significant development, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced the reopening of educational institutions across the province, including Lahore and Multan, after the intensity of smog has decreased.

The Department of Environment sent an official notification about this, confirming the decision.

According to the notification, all schools will reopen starting on November 20, 2024, with physical classes resuming as part of the educational activities. However, the start of school will not start before 8:45am.

In the light of prevailing environmental conditions, the Department of Environment has made it mandatory for students and teachers to wear masks on school premises.

Furthermore, to ensure the safety of all, the department has imposed a complete ban on outdoor sports and extracurricular activities during this period.

Additionally, to manage traffic congestion during peak hours, schools have been directed to set specific dismissal times for each class. This measure aims to reduce the burden on road traffic and ensure a smoother transition for students and staff.

The government Monday announced the re-opening of schools in all the divisions except Lahore and Multan but after the improvement in air quality now institutions of the whole of the province will return to normal routine.

