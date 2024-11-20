AGL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.42%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-20

Punjab govt approves ‘CM Dialysis Programme Card’

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday accorded approval to the first “Chief Minister Dialysis Programme Card” in the history of Pakistan and funds for the treatment of each dialysis patient have been increased up to Rs one million.

While presiding over a special meeting, here on Tuesday, it was agreed in-principle to establish more dialysis units in Punjab. The CM announced that an amount of Rs 8.5 million for dialysis and Rs 1.5 million for tests are being allocated for each patient suffering from kidney disease. She directed to ensure free tests and medicines for dialysis patients. She also directed to continue dialysis procedure of patients under any circumstance.

The CM directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) to ensure implementation of SOPs in dialysis centres. She further directed the PHC to closely monitor dialysis centres across the province.

The CM expressed strong indignation over the spread of AIDS in Multan and sought a report within 24 hours.

She said, “Spreading of AIDS among dialysis patients is not only regrettable but shameful as well. Halting dialysis procedure due to non-availability of funds is regrettable and it should continue.”

The meeting was apprised that patients from other provinces are also benefiting from free dialysis facility. Free medicines from Punjab are being provided to Sindh, Balochistan and other areas.

The CM also reviewed progress being made on the health programmes and other projects. It was agreed to set KPIs to determine performance of the health department. A progress report on the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital was presented.

The CM directed to appoint head of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. A report on the ongoing projects of PIC-2 and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, Sargodha was presented. She directed to make PIC-2 a state-of-the-art hospital. She directed to ensure latest technology, equipment and medicine for cardiac patients. She directed to impart latest training to the specialist doctors and master trainers should be appointed.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Health, Finance, CEO IDAP and other relevant officials were also present.

