AGL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.42%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 5.69 (4.4%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
DGKC 85.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
FCCL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 68.71 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (3.28%)
FFL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
HUBC 110.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.01%)
KOSM 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.08%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NBP 61.52 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.67%)
OGDC 197.70 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.14%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
PIBTL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
PPL 159.14 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.13%)
PRL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PTC 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.02%)
SEARL 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.22%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
TRG 65.47 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.15%)
UNITY 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,308 Increased By 124.1 (1.22%)
BR30 31,803 Increased By 400.2 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,691 Increased By 834.1 (0.87%)
KSE30 29,924 Increased By 241.3 (0.81%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-20

IK mandates Gohar, Gandapur to engage with ‘establishment’

Fazal Sher Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan Tuesday authorised party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to hold talks with the ‘establishment’.

Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, after meeting Khan in Adiala Jail, said that Gandapur and Gohar met with Khan and sought permission to initiate talks with the Establishment which he accepted.

“Imran Khan told them (Gohar and Gandapur) that political parties always keep doors for talks open but keep (while holding talks) three points in mind: party’s stolen mandate must be returned; release of party leaders and workers, and restoring the constitution to its pre-26th amendment status,” she said, while quoting Khan.

She said that Khan said Gohar Ali Khan and Gandapur briefed him about the preparation for November 24 march of the party. “Gandapur was quite excited and confident about the preparations for the upcoming march, as he said the spirit and the momentum (for the march) is beyond his expectations,” Aleema Khan said of Khan telling her about what Gandapur brief the former PM about the preparations.

Earlier, Khan’s lawyer submitted a list of 16 witnesses before the Accountability Court judge hearing Al-Qadir Trust case involving Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and requested the court to summon them for testimony.

The Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, Rawalpindi, directed Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to submit their statements under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a process that allows the accused to respond to charges against them and adjourned the case till today (Tuesday).

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Chaudhry Zahoor presented a list of 16 witnesses before the court and requested to summon them.

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Usman Gull filed a request for his client to be exempted from personal appearance for one day due to health issues. The court granted the exemption of Khan’s wife. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor did not object to the defence’s request for the witnesses to be summoned but cautioned that it would be addressed at the appropriate stage of the trial.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ali Amin Gandapur PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail Aleema Khan Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

IK mandates Gohar, Gandapur to engage with ‘establishment’

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories