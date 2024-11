India v Australia Test series

Following are facts and figures ahead of the five-match Test series between Australia and India, which begins on Friday:

Fixtures

First Test: Nov. 22-26, Perth Stadium

Second Test (day-night): Dec. 6-10, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: Dec. 14-18, The Gabba, Brisbane

Fourth Test: Dec. 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fifth Test: Jan. 3-7, Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia

World ranking: 1

Captain: Pat Cummins

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Top-ranked batsman: Steven Smith (5)

Top-ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (2)

Australia squad for first Test:

Pat Cummins (captain), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India

World ranking: 2

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Coach: Gautam Gambhir

Top-ranked batsman: Yashasvi Jaiswal (4)

Top-ranked bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (3)

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Head-to-Head

Test series: 28

Australia wins: 12

India wins: 11

Draws: 5

Last three series