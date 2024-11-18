Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan went higher on Monday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was up by Rs2,500, clocking in at Rs269,900.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs231,396 after it recorded an increase of Rs2,144, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs267,400.

The international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was $2,587 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $25 during the day.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,250 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.

Globally, gold prices rose more than 1% on Monday after last week’s sharp declines, as a rally in the dollar paused, while market players awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials this week for more clues on the US interest rate path.