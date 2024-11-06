AGL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (9.24%)
AIRLINK 129.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.06%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.92%)
DCL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
DFML 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.11%)
DGKC 88.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.51%)
FCCL 35.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
FFBL 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.54%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 109.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.59%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.64%)
KEL 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.76%)
MLCF 42.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3%)
NBP 61.26 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.79%)
OGDC 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.82%)
PAEL 25.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 146.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
SEARL 71.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.22%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.03%)
TPLP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.78%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.68%)
TRG 50.83 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.75%)
UNITY 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,858 Increased By 52.2 (0.53%)
BR30 29,873 Increased By 195 (0.66%)
KSE100 92,724 Increased By 419.3 (0.45%)
KSE30 28,915 Increased By 74.3 (0.26%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 11:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CANBERRA: The United States is likely to become more isolationist regardless of who becomes its next president, India’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in Canberra as Americans were still casting votes, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the election was unlikely to reverse what he called he called a long-term trend in US policy.

“Probably starting from (President Barack) Obama the US has become much more cautious about its global commitments,” he said, pointing to a US reluctance to deploy troops and its withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden.

“President Trump may be more articulate and expressive in that regard,” he said during a panel discussion with the foreign ministers of Australia and New Zealand.

India foreign minister says vandalism of Hindu temples deeply concerning

But, he added, “it’s important to look at the US more nationally than purely in terms of the ideology of the administration of the day.”

“If we are truly analysing them, I think we have to prepare for a world where actually the kind of dominance and generosity which the US had in the early days may not continue.”

That said, Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India’s relationship with the United States would only grow in the future. All three foreign ministers said their nations needed to step in to create the global environment they wanted.

“We all have an interest today in creating some kind of collaborative consensual arrangement.” Jaishankar said.

“There is more protectionism,” said New Zealand’s Winston Peters.

“The world we were once trying to build on is changing, and we’ll have to react and change with it.”

United States Joe Biden Subrahmanyam Jaishankar India foreign minister New Zealand’s Winston Peters

Comments

200 characters

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

Renegotiating or terminating contracts with IPPs: up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Punjab sets up ‘smog war room’ to combat hazardous air

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Oil falls on stock build, firm dollar ahead of US election results

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

Read more stories