Overlooked in decision making: Musadik takes aim at top bureaucrats

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Senator Dr. Musadik Masood Malik is reportedly annoyed with top brass of his bureaucracy for not taking him on board on different policy decisions, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

In a note to Secretary Petroleum, Momin Agha, Director to the Minister has conveyed that he has been directed to convey that during a preparatory meeting for DPM committee on E&P held on November 9, 2024, AS(P) informed the Minister that he had been going to higher forums/committees and briefing them about Ministry’s stance on the JJVL issue.

According to the Director to Minister, the Minister queried with concern as to why he was not informed and his approval sought before Ministry’s stance on the issue was shared at various forums.

“Minster further observed that he had requested a number of times that the report prepared by the SDPI on the JJVL may be shared with him, however the same was never shared with his office,” the Director said in his note, adding that the Minister has stated that this is a violation of Rules of Business and as such should be avoided in the future.

Minister further revealed that in the same meeting AS(P) noted that they had sought his approval on file for bidding of offshore blocks and that they have started the bidding process on old fiscal policy rather than the new one.

“Minister observed that he does not recall giving approval and upon perusal of record the same was validated as per the available file note record at the Minister’s office.

Minister has also conveyed that while the decision taken to revert to the old policy may have merit, approval of the Minister should have been sought. Minister has desired that the relevant file may be sent to his office,” said the Director in his note.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024