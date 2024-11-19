AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
Punjab PA speaker hosts Spanish senators

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:35am

LAHORE: Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan hosted a four-member delegation from the Spanish Senate at the Punjab Assembly.

The delegation included Senators Vicente Azpitarte, Natalia Ucero, Antonio Gutierrez, and Luis de la Pena. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Spain, Zahoor Ahmed, and Secretary-General Chaudhry Aamir Habib were also present at the meeting.

Welcoming the Spanish delegation, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized the significance of the visit in strengthening the growing relationship between Pakistan and Spain. He remarked that exchanges of parliamentary delegations play a vital role in bolstering bilateral relations.

“Parliamentary diplomacy can contribute significantly to addressing global challenges,” he stated.

The speaker highlighted various initiatives undertaken to enhance parliamentary tools in the Punjab Assembly.

He mentioned that Standing Committee hearings are now open to the media instead of being held in-camera. He also stressed the transparency and inclusivity of the legislative process, ensuring active participation from all members. “This system promotes in-depth research and debate on various topics, facilitating the creation of superior legislation,” he added.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also called for joint efforts to tackle natural disasters, emphasizing the critical role of the Pakistani community in Spain as a connecting bridge between the two nations. He underlined the need to explore new avenues of economic cooperation and foster people-to-people connections through cultural and educational exchanges.

“With Spain’s collaboration, sustainable development and economic stability can be advanced,” he noted, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with Spain.

Senator Vicente Azpitarte expressed his gratitude to Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan for the warm reception at the Punjab Assembly. He conveyed Spain’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan, offering cooperation in disaster management, renewable energy, and agriculture.

“We aim to identify new opportunities for collaboration in these sectors and reinforce parliamentary ties with Pakistan,” he stated.

During the visit, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also gave the Spanish delegation a tour of the Punjab Assembly chamber.

