AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-19

Minister participates in Hong Kong Global Maritime Trade Summit 2024

Press Release Published 19 Nov, 2024 07:39am

KARACHI: Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, attended the prestigious Hong Kong Maritime Trade Summit, where he emphasized the critical role of maritime trade in global commerce and the need for strategic infrastructure development to unlock Pakistan's trade potential.

In his address, the Minister highlighted that while Pakistan represents 3.0 percent of the global population; its trade constitutes 25 percent of the national GDP. However, this figure remains well below potential due to various challenges, including trade restrictions from international sanctions, regional conflicts, and notably, insufficient infrastructure and connectivity.

He expressed while Pakistan's Carbon Emissions are less than one percent of the World’s emissions, Pakistan is among the 10 Most exposed countries of Climate Change, still the nation is committed to de-carbonization by transitioning to carbon-free vessels and adhering to international standards for safe and environmentally sound ship recycling.

In his remarks, Shaikh also highlighted the strategic importance of innovative business strategies and environmentally friendly initiatives. He noted the Belt and Road Initiative’s role in promoting regional economies and intermodal connectivity, with Pakistan playing a key part through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The Minister urged the global community to consider the complexities of regional dynamics and the shared commitment to global betterment. He reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to advancing the maritime sector, enhancing global trade, and fostering sustainable development.

The Minister further said that our deep seaports of KPT, Port Qasim and Gwadar have ample capacity of handling but transportation is less than half. While the nearby ports of Dubai, Jabal Ali, and Salala are busy, we provide chance to utilize ample Maritime shipping, particularly transhipment and Gateway opportunity of transportation to prosperous central Asian countries.

With good neighbourly relations in the region, removal of sanctions and infrastructure investment, potential of shipping business can enhance manifold. He emphasized more investment in infrastructure from Pakistani government and international shipping companies to enhance Maritime trade manifolds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh Pakistan’s maritime sector Minister for Maritime Affairs Hong Kong Global Maritime Trade Summit 2024

Comments

200 characters

Minister participates in Hong Kong Global Maritime Trade Summit 2024

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Aurangzeb lauds ADB’s financial, technical aid

SC rejects plea, arguing outcome of elections decided by the votes cast

Pakistan marks first shipment of farm-raised shrimp

Read more stories