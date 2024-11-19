Consumers in Pindi enjoying adequate supply of gas: SNGPL

ISLAMABAD: Consumers of Rawalpindi city are enjoying adequate supply of gas. Round the clock (24/7) complaints rectification services are being provided to valued consumers to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas throughout the year.

This was stated by an official spokesman of the SNGPL’s regional office Rawalpindi, here on Monday.

He stated that consumers of Rawalpindi city are enjoying adequate supply of gas especially during meal hours.

He stated that on instructions of General Manager Umar Hayat teams comprising senior officials of distribution and metering sections visited tail end areas of gas network.

The technical teams inspected gas pressures by opening service valves of number of consumers and found that even tail end consumers are enjoying uninterrupted sufficient supply of gas especially during meal hours.

“We are committed to provide 24/7 round the clock emergency services to our valued consumers to ensure rectification of their individual complaints in shortest span of time,” the spokesman added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024