World Diabetes Day: AKUH hosts awareness session

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2024 08:03am

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) organized a public awareness session to mark World Diabetes Day, offering valuable information and resources to help manage and prevent diabetes.

The three-hour session featured expert talks, interactive activities, demonstrations, and a Q&A with AKUH specialists.

The panel emphasized the critical role of exercise, a balanced diet, and routine check-ups in managing diabetes—a condition that increases the risk of several serious health complications. They highlighted how regular consultations and tests can aid in early detection and treatment.

Guests availed themselves of free health screenings, including blood glucose, cholesterol, HbA1c, blood pressure, and measurements of BMI, waist circumference, and body fat. Engaging interactive booths offered games, quizzes, and demonstrations of the latest diabetes management technologies.

This initiative reflects AKUH’s commitment to supporting individuals living with diabetes and related health challenges, while consistently delivering excellence in healthcare across its hospitals and services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Aga Khan University Hospital World Diabetes Day AKUH

