13-day wheat campaign: UAF students off to agri fields

FAISALABAD: Thousands of students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday are off to the agricultural fields under a 13-day wheat campaign in the five divisions of the province.

It is meant to disseminate experts’ recommendations, guide farmers about latest trends, environmental-friendly technology and to get first-hand knowledge regarding agricultural problems.

The University in collaboration with Punjab Agriculture Extension Department has kicked off the campaign from November 18 to November 30. UAF students will work in divisions of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujrat and Gujranwala.

The initiative involves thousands of students from postgraduate and undergraduate programmes. The students, under the supervision of agricultural experts, have departed to visit farmers’ fields in various villages across five divisions where they will share expert advice aimed at boosting per acre wheat productivity.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, while presiding over the Deans’ committee meeting, said the campaign would not only benefit the farmers but also provide students with valuable hands-on experience in addressing real-world agricultural challenges.

Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan highlighted that during the campaign, students would encourage farmers to adopt modern agricultural practices, timely sowing, use certified seeds, and apply balanced fertilizers and other challenges to enhance crop yield.

