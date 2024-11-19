AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
Print 2024-11-19

‘Failure of Democrats and victory of Trump’

Qamar Bashir Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 07:09am

This is apropos three letters to the Editor titled “Failure of Democrats and victory of Trump” from this writer carried by the newspaper on Saturday, Sunday and yesterday.

Though these sentiments gathered from primary surveys and conversations across more than 20 cities and counties in Michigan may not fully capture the feelings of people in other states, on a broader scale, issues such as a struggling economy, high unemployment rates, rising inflation, and abortion rights formed a formidable charge against the current Biden Administration.

This dissatisfaction created a strong advantage for Trump, who went on to secure one of his most significant victories, while the Democrats faced one of their most humiliating defeats. Indeed, the poor performance of the Biden Administration, with Kamala Harris as Vice President, became one of the biggest assets for Trump’s campaign.

Despite the government’s substantial spending on canvassers nationwide to campaign for Harris, coupled with government-backed surveys indicating support for Harris and Democratic Senators and Congress members, these efforts ultimately failed to sway voters.

Reports highlighting low unemployment rates and economic recovery couldn’t disguise the harsh realities for many Americans facing job losses, reduced economic activity, high inflation, and soaring commodity prices.

Voters, unconvinced by what they perceived as exaggerated claims of progress, responded by overwhelmingly voting Kamala Harris and the Democrats out of office, instead electing Donald Trump. However, in their hearts, many voters likely did not view Trump as the ideal choice but felt compelled to vote for him in the absence of a better alternative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

