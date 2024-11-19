BD issues another tender to buy 50,000 tons of rice

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 2. A previously issued tender from Bangladesh also seeking 50,000 tons of rice closes on Monday.

Floods in Bangladesh have destroyed an estimated 1.1 million metric tons of rice, according to data from the agriculture ministry, prompting the country to expand imports of the staple grain amid soaring food prices.