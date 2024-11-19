AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
Opinion Print 2024-11-19

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The decision to vote is taken by a different part of the brain…’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:35am

“So if you can’t get 10,000 bodies as a member of the national assembly, 5000 if you are a member of the provincial assembly then you are going to be evicted from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.”

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless reckons the same numbers will attend the dharna in Islamabad as the votes the party got in February this year but…”

“Precisely there is a huge but: the decision to vote is taken by a different part of the brain than the decision to attend a dharna where how can I put…hmmmm…”

“Where climate change has been particularly evident, with the average temperature having gone up to nearly 40 degrees in November…”

“And rising.”

“And rising as we near 24 November.”

“But I hear that the MNAs and the MPAs took strong exception to the messenger – the spiritual guide —and I overheard one MPA saying that the messenger couldn’t mobilise even 20 from Pak Pattan and.…wait…this was said in a 20 to 30 big group where all agreed…”

“Did they not believe the Third Wife was merely passing on the message…”

“Don’t know, but what I can’t understand is why would she say anyone arrested before 24 November would also be evicted from the party and…”

“Talking of eviction, isn’t possession nine-tenths of the law?”

“Hey, that’s comparing apples and oranges. Apples as in eviction from the party and oranges as in eviction from your pace of residence that may not be all that kosher – I mean you may not have paid the rent or the…”

“What if The Sister had given the message – would that have been more acceptable?”

“Depends on the message, really. If the message was the same the response would have been the same.”

“Well, Pathans are father centric and not quite mother centric so…”

“Especially a mother of, is it four or five, whose dad is Maneka and not…”

“So not a Kulsoom Nawaz who displayed political maturity in her dealings within the party as well as with Musharraf, what about Zardari sahib – he has consolidated his hold over the party and…”

“Yes, but only after his wife was assassinated, and don’t forget their three children…”

“You reckon the Third Wife…”

“Nope.”

“And prior conditions that…”

“Nope.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

