Toshakhana-II: Framing of charges against IK, Bushra deferred again

Fazal Sher Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:35am

RAWALPINDI: A special court, on Monday, hearing Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi warned that if Khan’s wife failed to appear before it during the next hearing her bail would be cancelled.

The Special Judge, Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case, again deferred framing of charge against Khan and his wife in the Toshakhana case due to the absence of Bushra Bibi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the same court on November 14 rejected the acquittal applications of both the accused.

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court and his wife did not attend the hearing.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel, Usman Gull, submitted an application requesting her exemption from hearing on medical grounds.

However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor objected, arguing that the medical report presented lacked necessary details, such as signatures and serial numbers, and was not accompanied by any supporting documents to verify its authenticity.

The prosecutor accused the defense of using delaying tactics and reminded the court that Bushra Bibi had previously been granted an exemption for medical reasons.

In response, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer offered to have the medical report verified if the court deemed it necessary.

Despite this, the NAB requested that the court to issue arrest warrants for her.

The NAB requested the court to issue arrest warrants of the accused Bushra Bibi.

The court issued a notice for cancellation of bail of Bushra Bibi.

The court would confiscate Bushra’s surety bonds in case she failed to appear before it during the next hearing, the judge said.

The court approved Bushra Bibi’s acquittal application based on her medical certificate.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till November 21.

Talking to reporters, Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, after the hearing, claimed that Khan said that now the nation has been completely enslaved.

The nation needs to come out on November 24 to get rid of slavery and protect the future generations, she said, while quoting Khan.

