EU should allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia, foreign policy chief says

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday expressed his hope that EU members could agree to allow Ukraine to use arms to strike inside Russia.

“I’ve been saying once and again that Ukraine should be able to use the arms we provided to them, in order to not only stop the arrows but also to be able to hit the archers,” Borrell said before a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

‘Break taboos’: Josep Borrell wraps up time as EU’s top diplomat

“I continue believing this is what has to be done. I’m sure we will discuss once again. I hope member states will agree on that.”