AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
DFML 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
DGKC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.66%)
FFBL 65.77 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.16%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 111.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
KOSM 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.13%)
MLCF 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
NBP 60.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.59%)
OGDC 194.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PPL 153.80 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.73%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.01%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-5.4%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,113 Increased By 27.5 (0.27%)
BR30 31,179 Increased By 9.1 (0.03%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan skittled for 117 in final T20 against Australia

AFP Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 02:50pm
Australian bowler Aaron Hardie sends down a delivery during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 18, 2024. Photo: AFP
Australian bowler Aaron Hardie sends down a delivery during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 18, 2024. Photo: AFP

HOBART: Aaron Hardie took three wickets as Pakistan crashed to a meagre 117 all out in the final game of their T20 series against Australia at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval on Monday.

The hosts have already wrapped up the series after winning a rain-hit match in Brisbane by 29 runs and then in Sydney by 13 runs.

After opting to bat, Pakistan were 62-1 before losing focus to be dismissed in the 19th over with Babar Azam top-scoring on 41.

Hardie took 3-21 while spinner Adam Zampa and quick Spencer Johnson grabbed two wickets each.

Pakistan opted to rest captain and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, with Sahibzada Farhan moving up the order to open with Azam.

But on a chilly evening, the partnership failed to fire with Farhan lasting just seven balls before top-edging a short one from Johnson – fresh from taking five wickets in Sydney – to Xavier Bartlett.

Johnson bags five as Australia beat Pakistan to seal T20 series

Azam produced a series of elegant strokes as he and Haseebullah Khan put on a quickfire 44 for the second wicket.

But Kahn was no match for Zampa’s spin, collecting an outside edge on 24 to Matt Short.

Pakistan’s woes mounted with Usman Khan (3) caught on the ropes after slogging Hardie and skipper Salman Agha trapped lbw by the same bowler for one.

It left them reeling on 72-4 at the halfway mark and when Zampa bowled Azam and Irfan Khan (10) was needlessly run out they were in deep trouble.

Shaheen Shah Afridi blasted the only six of the innings, but didn’t last as the tailenders were mopped up.

A concern for Australia was Glenn Maxwell leaving the field midway through with an apparent left hamstring problem.

Pakistan Naseem Shah Mohammad Rizwan Hobart Sahibzada Farhan Salman Agha Aaron Hardie PAKISTAN VS AUSTRALIA T20 series T20 against Australia Bellerive Oval

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan skittled for 117 in final T20 against Australia

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 100.9 in October 2024

Cotton arrival slumps in first two weeks of November

Pakistan’s power generation increases in October as cost surges

PCB appoints Aqib Javed as interim white-ball head coach

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Oil nudges higher after Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Read more stories