St. Patrick’s School celebrates Children’s Day

Press Release Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

KARACHI: St. Patrick’s School came alive with excitement as students celebrated Children’s Day with a grand festival filled with joy and activities. The campus was transformed into a vibrant playground, allowing the children to enjoy a day dedicated to them.

The celebration featured a wide range of engaging activities, from thrilling games and a colorful jumping castle to creative face painting stations. The festive atmosphere was heightened by the irresistible treats of freshly popped popcorn and fluffy cotton candy, which were a hit among the students. A special highlight of the event was the horse cart rides, offering a nostalgic touch that brought smiles to the children’s faces.

Rev. Fr. Mario Angelo Rodrigues, Principal of St. Patrick’s School, expressed his delight at the success of the event, saying, “Children’s Day is all about celebrating our students and bringing happiness to their lives. We wanted to create an atmosphere where they could enjoy themselves to the fullest and create beautiful memories.”

The event was meticulously organized by the dedicated teachers and staff, who ensured that every detail contributed to making the day memorable for the children. The celebration not only provided a joyful break from the usual routine but also reinforced the school’s commitment to nurturing the well-being and happiness of its students.

With laughter, fun, and boundless energy, the Children’s Day celebration at St. Patrick’s School was a testament to the school’s dedication to creating a well-rounded and joyous environment for its students.

