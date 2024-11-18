Bird strike incidents on the rise as airports lack repellent systems

KARACHI: Pakistan’s airports continue to operate without critical bird repellent systems despite more than 100 bird strike incidents have already been reported since January 2023.

The situation has emerged due to what sources describe as an “unprofessional approach” by aviation authorities, potentially endangering the lives of hundreds of thousands of passengers, daily.

Some documents exclusively available to Business Recorder revealed that in April 2023, before the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) was split into three entities, the then Director General of CAA approved an urgent project worth Rs2.118 billion for installing bird repellent systems.

The project, marked for immediate implementation, was supposed to be completed by June 30, 2023. The procurement process; however, faced significant setbacks from the beginning. The documents further revealed that the technical evaluation committee’s recommendations highlighted serious deficiencies in the project’s planning phase.

They specifically recommended that proper in-house feasibility studies and presentations from potential suppliers should be conducted to prepare adequate technical and operational specifications, suggesting that the initial tender was launched without necessary groundwork.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has emphasised that birds and wildlife near airports seriously threaten aircraft safety. While various methods exist to manage this risk, including habitat modification and exclusion techniques, repellent systems are considered essential components of any wildlife hazard management plan.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the tender was floated without conducting proper feasibility studies, leading to the technical disqualification of both participating bidders due to major non-compliance with technical specifications.

The delay has raised additional concerns due to Pakistan’s volatile foreign exchange rates, sources said, adding that this delay could potentially increase the project’s cost beyond its initial allocation of Rs 2.118 billion, raising more financial complications to the already delayed project.

While calling for strict action against responsible individuals for their “negligent attitude,” sources urged implementing comprehensive bird control strategies including preventive and reactive measures to ensure airport safety.

However, the concerned officials defended their position by stating that the project was not initially part of the annual tasks and targets of the CNS Directorate. The project’s ADP was created immediately with the approval of the then Director General, CAA on April 5, 2023.

They maintained that no abnormal delays were involved in the project, citing the technical disqualification of bidders as a necessary quality control measure.

When approached, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) spokesman said: “The authority has recognised the importance of modern solutions to mitigate bird strike risks and enhance aviation safety at the country’s airports. High-tech bird repellent systems require substantial financial investment and careful evaluation before implementation”.

The spokesman also revealed that earlier this year, a trial was conducted by a company that failed to meet the technical and operational requirements. However, he informed that another informal trial is scheduled in January 2025 with an overseas company, to be conducted voluntarily without any cost or obligation.

The PAA spokesman also reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to making only the most suitable decisions in line with organisational policies and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

On the other hand, the situation continues to raise serious concerns among aviation experts and passengers as all major airports of the country operate without these high-tech safety systems and the authority is more interested in going into another free informal trial instead of making serious efforts to install these high-tech bird repellent systems in no time to avert any untoward incident and to ensure safe air travel in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024