AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Spinners shine as Sri Lanka bowl out New Zealand for 209

AFP Published November 17, 2024 Updated November 17, 2024 08:25pm

PALLEKELE: Spinners Jeffrey Vandersay and Maheesh Theekshana shared six wickets to help Sri Lanka bowl out New Zealand for 209 in the rain-hit second one-day international on Sunday.

Put in to bat, New Zealand were bowled out in 45.1 overs after the game was reduced to 47-overs a side due to rain interruptions at Pallekele.

Mark Chapman hit a sparkling 76 off 81 balls and shared 75 runs for the fifth wicket with Mitchell Hay who fell short of his maiden one-day half-century by one run.

Their batting was the lone bright spot for the Kiwis who struggled to get going against Sri Lankan spinners.

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand to go 1-0 up in ODI series

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage set the tone in the second over, clean-bowling opener Tim Robinson with a sharp delivery.

But Chapman opened up to hit seven boundaries and three sixes in his defiant innings.

His spirited effort ended when Avishka Fernando took a spectacular diving catch inches off the ground.

Hay, who batted with maturity, was dismissed for 49 as the final wicket.

Sri Lanka’s fielding, though not flawless, had its moments of brilliance.

While there were dropped catches and lapses in the field, Avishka Fernando stood out with three stunning catches.

Another highlight came from Pathum Nissanka, who sprinted in from long-on to claim an extraordinary catch, sending Mitchell Santner (6) back after the left-hander failed to pick Vandersay’s googly.

The hosts made one change to the side that won the first ODI by 45 runs, bringing in Wellalage in place of left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka.

New Zealand did not make any changes in their lineup.

The third and final ODI will also take place at Pallekele on Tuesday.

Earlier, a two-match T20I series between the teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Avishka Fernando Charith Asalanka Pallekele Dilshan Madushanka Mitchell Santner Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI

Comments

200 characters

Spinners shine as Sri Lanka bowl out New Zealand for 209

Dozens killed and wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza, officials say

Smog crisis in Punjab: over 1.93mn seek hospital care for respiratory diseases

Tata seals deal with Pegatron for iPhone plant in India’s Tamil Nadu, sources say

Bangladesh deaths from dengue cross 400 as outbreak worsens

Most Gulf markets fall on Fed rate cut concerns

Xi Jinping tells Biden ready for ‘smooth transition’ to Trump

Netflix says 60 million households worldwide tuned in for Paul-Tyson match

India hails ‘historic’ hypersonic missile test flight

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Aurangzeb rules out ‘mini-budget’

Read more stories