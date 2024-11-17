Battle against climate change: CM highlights role of children, youth

BAKU: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that children and youth are not only the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change but also our greatest allies in creating a sustainable future.

This he said while speaking at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) where he achieved a significant milestone.

During his first official engagement, the Chief Minister participated in an event hosted by UNICEF at the Pakistan Pavilion, where he signed a groundbreaking declaration focused on children, youth, and advocacy in climate action.

This initiative focuses Sindh government’s commitment to implementing climate-smart policies that prioritize the needs of future generations.

Speaking at the event, Murad Shah said, “Children and youth are not only the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change but also our greatest allies in building a sustainable future.” He emphasised that Sindh is dedicated to fostering resilience through inclusive, child-centred climate strategies.

The declaration outlines actionable commitments are as follows: Developing climate-resilient education systems; Investing in youth-led advocacy and innovation for climate solutions; and Promoting disaster preparedness and recovery initiatives focused on children and families.

Shah said that Sindh has faced significant climate challenges in recent years, including devastating floods and rising temperatures. As a result, it is at the forefront of Pakistan’s efforts to combat climate change. “Sindh government is actively working to incorporate green energy solutions, sustainable agricultural practices, and youth-focused capacity-building into its climate agenda,” he said.

The CM said that the COP 29 event has provided him with a platform to showcase the Sindh government’s success stories, such as community-based adaptation projects and partnerships with international organisations aimed at enhancing climate resilience. “Sindh’s participation in COP29 underscores Pakistan’s commitment to global climate goals and highlights the province’s government in integrating climate resilience with human development priorities.