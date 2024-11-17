LESCO says 1933 feeders exempted from load-shedding

LAHORE: In a significant move to optimize power distribution, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has declared 1933 out of 2221 feeders free of load-shedding.

Chief Engineer Operations Abbas Ali introduced new categories for feeders, categorizing them based on line losses. Feeders with 0-10% line losses, totaling 1601, have been placed in Category-1 and will experience no load-shedding. Similarly, 332 feeders with 10-20% line losses, categorized as Category-2, will also remain load-shedding free.

Feeders with higher line losses will face varying durations of load-shedding. Those with 20-30% line losses, totaling 145 and categorized as Category-3, will face three hours of load-shedding.

