COPAIR, NDRMF forge alliance for climate innovation, resilience

BAKU: Centre for Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR) and the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research, development, and training programmes.

The MoU was signed by Bilal Anwar, CEO of NDRMF, and Amna Munawwar Awan, President of COPAIR. The partnership aims to establish an innovative virtual lab and internship programme, connecting young entrepreneurs and students with industry leaders to foster sustainable and green solutions, said a news release.

Key areas of collaboration include coordination on international climate finance and leveraging emerging technologies for climate mitigation and adaptation. The initiative seeks to enhance climate resilience and promote sustainable development in Pakistan.

Moreover, the two organisations intend to build regional and global cooperation to strengthen climate risk management, ensuring a collaborative approach towards a sustainable and resilient future.