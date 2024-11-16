Rashid acquitted in case of levelling allegations against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, acquitted the chief of Pakistan Awami League (AML) Sheikh Rashid in a case of levelling allegations against President Asif Ali Zardari for plotting to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood, while announcing its reserved verdict, acquitted Sheikh Rashid.

The AML chief appeared before the court along with his legal team. The city police had registered the case, charging Sheikh Rashid under Pakistan Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity), and 505 (statements conducting public mischief).

The court, following the conclusion of arguments of both parties, reserved its judgment on November 14.

Talking to reporters outside the court, Rashid said that the court has acquitted him in the said case and now 14 cases in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) are remaining. The work that was supposed to be taken from present rulers has been taken, now they themselves are saying that eggs and tomatoes were thrown at us. He said that now both parties,(Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP)) have become a symbol of hatred and now everyone hates them.

I was not present here at the time of the incident and terrorism cases have been registered against him, he said, adding that cases have been registered against him in Murree, Lasbela, and Mach.

