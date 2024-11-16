AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Markets Print 2024-11-16

OGRA increase prices of RLNG by for SNGPL and SSGC

Recorder Report Published November 16, 2024 Updated November 16, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified an increase in the prices of RLNG by 2.68 percent for the consumers of both gas companies- Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of November.

The regulator states, “The increase in RLNG prices is mainly due to the increase in delivered ex-ship price (DES). As month-to-month basis, the price of RLNG for SNGPL consumers has been increased by 0.3216 per mmbtu from $12.9393 per mmbtu in October to $13.2609 per mmbtu in November. The consumers of SSGC will pay $12.8005 per mmbtu from last month price of $12.4659 per mmbtu or $0.3346 per mmbtu or 2.68 percent increase.

On transmission stage of RLNG, the price for SNGPL has been notified as $12.3695 per mmbtu which was $12.0714 per mmbtu previously and SSGC will pay $11.2166 per mmbtu which was $10.9238 per mmbtu.

The regulator worked out the RLNG prices on six cargos arrived under long-term agreements with Qatar and one on spot purchase. Unaccounted for gas (UfG) has been incorporated on provisional basis at 0.12 percent in respect of transmission and 12.62 percent in respect of transmission and distribution.

