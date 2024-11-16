Jazz partners with women’s cricket team members

LAHORE: Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has partnered with the resilient stars of the national women’s cricket team, including captain Fatima Sana, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Nashra Sandhu, and Gul Feroza, to champion women’s empowerment and uplift female athletes across the country.

As part of the collaboration, Jazz will support various initiatives to advance women’s cricket, nurture emerging talent, and strengthen community connections. This forward-thinking partnership, marked by a contract signing during the cricketers' visit to Jazz's head office in Islamabad, reaffirms the company’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Speaking at the occasion, Ali Fahd, Vice President Marketing at Jazz said, “At Jazz, we are committed to driving positive societal change by fostering an environment where genders equality and women’s empowerment are paramount. Our collaboration with the Pakistan women’s cricket team aims to promote inclusivity. We believe that by investing in women’s sports, we are not only uplifting individual athletes but also inspiring a generation of young girls to pursue their dreams with confidence and ambition."

Pakistan women’s team captain, Fatima Sana, appreciated Jazz’s support, saying, “It is incredibly encouraging to see Jazz champion women’s cricket in Pakistan. This partnership will inspire young girls to pursue their passion for sports. With Jazz’s support, we are confident that women’s cricket will continue to thrive and attract new talent.”

