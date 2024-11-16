Gold prices recover

KARACHI: The international uptrend drove the local gold prices to a sizeable recovery on Friday, as bullion value went past $2,550 per ounce, traders said.

The recovery helped the market reflect a positive trend, recording some gains by Rs1,300 and Rs1,115, reaching Rs267,700 per tola and Rs229,510 per 10 grams, respectively.

Silver prices on the local market stood unchanged at Rs3,250 per tola and Rs2,786 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

