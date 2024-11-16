SPHF completes construction of 0.3m houses

KARACHI: The Sindh People’s Housing Foundation has completed the construction of more than 300,000 houses, the world’s largest housing project, while 810,000 houses are in various stages of completion.

Through this revolutionary project, houses will be constructed for more than 2.1 million families displaced in the 2022 floods in Sindh.

All these houses are being built keeping in mind the challenges of climate change.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will brief about the measures taken by SPHF and environmental protection at the COP-29 conference to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Cop-29 is the United Nations Multilateral Forum on Climate Change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024