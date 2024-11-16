AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-16

Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary marked: Sikh pilgrims perform religious rites

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am

LAHORE: The main ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary was held at Gurdwara Janmashtham Nankana Sahib, in which Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, performed religious rituals.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik and Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs/Pradhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora attended the ceremony while Minority Members of Punjab Assembly, Chairman ETPB, Additional Secretary Shrines, members of PSGPC Sardar Satwant Singh, Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Dr Mampal Singh, Satwant Kaur, UK, USA, Australian Sangat and a large number of Sikh community were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora congratulated the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Ji and said that today is a very happy day for the Sikh community around the world.

Ramesh Singh Arora said that the PML-N is honored that for the first time a Sikh member made provincial minister while Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz herself participated in the Baisakhi festival and lit a lamp of peace in the Diwali ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik said that such events play a key role in promoting interfaith harmony. He praised the officials of the ETPB and said that the new building and 100 rooms in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are going to be completed very soon. Peace and love have always been propagated from Pakistan, however, it is necessary to discourage the winds came from India, he added.

Chaudhry Salik further said that all religious minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom while the work of renovating Gurdwaras in Kartarpur, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Okara etc. is going on, he prayed that the relationship of Sikh-Muslim friendship continues to flourish. At the end of the ceremony, the distinguished guests were presented with saroopas while the palanquin( Palki) procession passed through different routes and ended returned to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji congratulated the Sikh community across the globe.

She said, “Baba Guru Nanak is always a torchbearer of humanity, love and brotherhood. Peaceful societies are built on the basis of tolerance and brotherhood. Baba Guru Nanak exhorted the humanity to share each other’s sorrows and griefs.”

She added, “Minority card will be made functional for the destitute minority brothers and sisters of Punjab in December. Rs.10,000 will be given every quarter to the impecunious strata of minority brothers and sisters from the ‘minority card.’ Minority Virtual Police Station will be established to further ensure protection of minorities.”

She said, “Every citizen should be provided all the basic facilities and rights irrespective of his/her religion. We have to collectively make our dear holy land an example of peace, harmony and tolerance.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sikh pilgrims Baba Guru Nanak Gurdwara Janmashtham Nankana Sahib

Comments

200 characters

Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary marked: Sikh pilgrims perform religious rites

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Q1 figures revised: MoF posts Rs360bn cumulative provincial surplus

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Undisclosed foreign bank accounts, recovery of looted money: SC seeks reports from FBR and FIA

Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

Income of banks: IHC restrains govt from collecting tax

DGTO declares election of central chairman PSMA ‘null and void’

Read more stories