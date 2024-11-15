AGL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
DCL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
DGKC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
FCCL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
FFBL 65.01 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.53%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 113.27 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.26%)
HUMNL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.46%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
NBP 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 196.36 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.76%)
PAEL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.71%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.89%)
PPL 154.48 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.28%)
PRL 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
SEARL 87.11 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.53%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.85%)
TPLP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.42%)
TREET 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.61%)
TRG 62.98 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (7.44%)
UNITY 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.14%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 10,143 Increased By 142.6 (1.43%)
BR30 31,424 Increased By 422.1 (1.36%)
KSE100 95,128 Increased By 936.4 (0.99%)
KSE30 29,538 Increased By 337.3 (1.16%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Japan rubber futures close higher on weaker yen, but post weekly fall

Reuters Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 02:32pm

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday, helped by a weaker yen, but posted their third weekly fall in four amid worries about demand from top consumer China.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery closed 6 yen, or 1.74%, higher at 350 yen($2.24) per kg. The contract dropped 4.71% for the week.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery closed down 65 yuan, or 0.37%, to 17,650 yuan ($2,441.62) per metric ton.

The most-active January butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE closed down 365 yuan, or 2.7%, at 13,175 yuan($1,822.57) per ton.

China’s factory output growth slowed in October, keeping alive calls for Beijing to top up its recent blitz of stimulus to revitalise the economy.

China’s new home prices fell the most year-on-year in October since 2015, but a narrowing monthly rate of declines suggested the property sector was beginning to stabilise.

The dollar has gained for five days on the yen. It was last up 0.1% at 156.36, the highest since July.

Japanese rubber futures firm

A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

Oil prices fell on signs of demand in biggest crude importer China continuing to underperform amid its uneven economic recovery.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and flash floods from Nov. 15-21.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for December delivery last traded at 187.3 U.S. cents per kg, up 0.4%.

