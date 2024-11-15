AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Markets

Gold set for worst week in 3 years as US dollar rallies

Reuters Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 04:29pm

Gold prices steadied near the previous session’s two-month lows on Friday and were poised for their worst weekly performance in over three years as a rallying US dollar and expectations of less aggressive interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve pressured the precious metal.

Spot gold was flat at $2,566.09 per ounce as of 0943 GMT.

Prices have fallen more than 4% so far this week, touching their lowest since Sept. 12 on Thursday. US gold futures were also unchanged at $2,570.80.

“So far gold has been negatively impacted by the election of Trump but this can change if there is some more uncertainty which could come back in the medium term,” said Kinesis Money market analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa, adding that Trump’s policies were leading investors to expect higher US inflation and interest rates.

“Overall markets are betting on a stronger US dollar and that is bearish market driver for gold.”

The dollar was set for its best week in more than a month.

Economists believe President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans would stoke inflation, potentially slowing the Fed’s rate easing cycle.

Gold slips on dollar strength; focus on US data

Higher interest rates make holding gold less attractive as investors can earn higher returns on other assets.

The US central bank does not need to rush to lower interest rates, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday in remarks that may point to borrowing costs remaining higher for longer for households and businesses alike.

Markets now see a 59% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in December, down from 83% a day before, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

US retail sales data is due at 1330 GMT, while several Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak later.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $30.35 per ounce, platinum was up 0.8% at $946.99 and palladium added 1.8% to $958.42.

All three metals were on track for weekly declines.

Gold Gold Prices gold markets gold spot rate

