AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
AIRLINK 128.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DCL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.69%)
HUBC 110.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
HUMNL 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
MLCF 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
NBP 61.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.15%)
OGDC 194.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
PPL 153.50 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.64%)
PRL 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TOMCL 36.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.93%)
TPLP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
TREET 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.59%)
TRG 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,644 Increased By 452.5 (0.48%)
KSE30 29,391 Increased By 189.5 (0.65%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Strong dollar weakens oil

BR Research Published 15 Nov, 2024 08:26am

Following Donald Trump’s historic return to the White House, the US dollar has gone on to a bull rally, seeing it soar to a 2-year high. The greenback rally alone, at most times, would account for global commodity prices softening, only that this time around it is aided by strong supporting fundamentals, as demand concerns persist, and supply outlook offers initial signs of a glut as early as 1Q 2025.

While the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have shown no real signs of easing considerably, the market seems to have priced in enough of a premium in this regard. Further escalation has very limited upside, even as Iran mulls to respond to Israel’s attack earlier this month. Any real supply disruptions across vital trade routes or production centers are largely being ruled out by observers, as all conflict-involved territories have refrained from targeting sensitive energy installations.

This is where the focus shifts to demand concerns, of which, China continues to be the number one concern. Even an unprecedented Chinese economic stimulus package, has failed to provide any sort of optimism to the overall demand outlook, as details that later emerged show the stimulus may have a limited impact on actual public consumption.

To top it all off, Opec is finding it hard to keep the optimism going, as it revised global oil demand projections downward once again. This is the fourth consecutive downward global demand revision from Opec, as it is beginning to take stock of the situation, particularly in China. Leading research houses now see India as the major growth driver in Asia, taking over from China.

OPEC now expects global oil demand to grow by 1.82 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, down by 107,000 bpd from last month’s assessment, the cartel said in its closely-watched Monthly Oil Market Report. Total world oil demand is anticipated to reach 104.0 million bpd in 2024, bolstered by strong transportation fuel demand and ongoing healthy economic growth, particularly in a number of non-OECD countries, said OPEC.

Even as the bets on the US Fed rate cut intensify, the unwinding of production cuts from Opec beginning in 1Q225 carries a significant risk of a supply glut. Although the cartel, in the recent past has delayed unwinding production cuts, often voluntarily by the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Russia, other members may well refrain from joining any extension of a production cut beyond 2024. With Donald Trump back in the White House, drilling activities in the US are expected to surge. Read this with more barrels expected to be pumped in by Opec members – and a supply glut seems imminent. Short of extreme geopolitical scenarios, oil prices may well be on their way to a sustained period of depression.

Donald Trump OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices oil market Global oil demand global commodity prices oil demand

Comments

200 characters

Strong dollar weakens oil

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Constitutional bench dismisses review plea against Isa

NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Read more stories