Major among two martyred in Harnai

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers, including an army officer, were martyred during a military operation in Balochistan’s Harnai district, on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation, launched to thwart an imminent terrorist attack on civilians, resulted in the deaths of three terrorists.

The ISPR stated that security forces, responding to intelligence on the terrorists’ presence in Harnai, quickly mobilised to secure the area. In an intense engagement, troops identified and neutralised the terrorists’ hideout, killing three individuals involved in the planned assault.

Tragically, as the operation unfolded, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated beneath the leading vehicle of the security forces. The explosion claimed the lives of Major Muhammad Haseeb, a 28-year-old officer from Multan, who was leading his team on the front line, and Havildar Noor Ahmed, 38, from Barkhan district.

