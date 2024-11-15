Telenor CEO urges NUST graduates to embrace resilience, innovation

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Telenor Pakistan urged NUST graduates to embrace resilience and innovation to lead progress in whichever field they choose.

The 15th convocation of NUST Business School was marked with a keynote from Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO Telenor Pakistan, who was the chief guest to honor the hard work and accomplishments of the graduating class of 2024.

Addressing the audience, Ashfaque congratulated the graduates on reaching this pivotal milestone and acknowledged NUST’s longstanding reputation for excellence, calling the graduates “torchbearers of a legacy that continues to shine brightly.”

Ashfaque urged the graduates to seize the opportunities and challenges of the future confidently, emphasizing that the unpredictability of the road ahead is a source of potential for those who approach it with resilience and adaptability. “Each of you holds the potential to shape a new future,” Ashfaque said, reminding them they are entering the world with skills and knowledge carefully cultivated over years of commitment.

He encouraged graduates to persevere through setbacks and embrace a mindset of continuous learning and growth. He stressed that innovation is more than just creating new products and solutions; it is about seeing opportunities where others see obstacles.

Touching on Pakistan’s current job landscape, Ashfaque acknowledged unemployment, skill gap challenges and limited opportunities, noting that while these realities may seem daunting, there is ample potential for those equipped with both technical expertise and essential interpersonal skills, including communication, teamwork and leadership. “The job market today demands more than just knowledge,” he added.

He concluded his speech by urging the graduates to channel their learning into meaningful impact. His closing words congratulated each graduate and encouraged them to enter the professional world with determination, creativity and a readiness to lead progress in whichever field they choose.

The ceremony resonated with excitement and optimism as the class of 2024, faculty and attendees looked toward a promising future, confident that this next generation will uphold NUST’s tradition of excellence and drive meaningful change in Pakistan and beyond.

