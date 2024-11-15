Private healthcare facilities: Senate body for setting price benchmark for lab tests

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSRC) called to set a price benchmark for laboratory tests across private healthcare facilities.

The committee recommended that the ministry enforce mandatory price displays in all private labs to promote transparency and protect consumers from unfair pricing practices in the healthcare sector.

The committee under the chairmanship of Senator Amir Waliuddin Chisti, took stern action following a forensic report confirming that the MDCAT paper was leaked 13 hours before the scheduled exam.

The committee directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to adopt IT-based testing to prevent future incidents.

The committee pressed for significant reforms to prevent future misconduct. Following a forensic investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), it was revealed that the MDCAT paper was leaked 13 hours before the exam, sparking concerns about exam integrity.

Notably, Senator Chisti pointed out that students with modest academic records had scored nearly perfect marks in MDCAT.

He urged the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to consider implementing an IT-based exam system, complete with a public question bank, to eliminate cheating and address the issue of “out-of-syllabus” content.

Additionally, the committee urged PMDC to develop a public question bank to eliminate concerns over “out-of-syllabus” content, aiming for a more transparent and secure examination system.

From educational reforms to workplace grievances, the committee underscored the need for systematic improvements in healthcare practices and regulations.

The committee also turned its attention to inconsistent pricing in private laboratory testing, an issue raised by Senator Mohsin Aziz. With prices of basic tests varying widely across the market—lipid profile tests range from Rs2,400 to Rs2,600 and urine tests from Rs550 to Rs950—the committee recommended that the ministry set a price benchmark and mandate price display at all private labs.

Senator Anusha Rahman argued that clear pricing transparency would benefit consumers and ensure fairer practices across the healthcare sector.

Additionally, workplace concerns at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) were a major focus, as 26 doctors filed complaints against the Executive Director, alleging racism, nepotism, harassment, and misuse of authority.

The committee advised the ministry to establish an investigative panel to examine these grievances and report findings promptly. The executive director has denied all allegations, yet the committee emphasised a thorough, unbiased review.

The meeting also included discussions on the availability of contrast injections for CT scans, with officials assuring the committee that supplies were adequate despite allegations of black marketing. The absence of the Pakistan Nursing Council president was noted, with directives for her attendance in future sessions.

Among the attendees were senators, Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, Irfanul Haque Siddiqui, Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan, Syed Masroor Ahsan, and senior officials from the NHSRC and related departments.

