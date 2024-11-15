AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Media orientation on immunisation, introduction of HPV vaccines held

Press Release Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

FAISALABAD: To enhance the knowledge base of media personnel regarding Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) in collaboration with UNICEF a media orientation on “Enhancing Public Health: Media Orientation on Immunization & Introduction of HPV Vaccine in Punjab” held at a local hotel in Faisalabad on Thursday.

The media orientation was graced by Dr Asfandyar, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Faisalabad accompanied by Dr Faateh Azmat Ullah, Urban Immunization Officer UNICEF, Aqeel Sarfraz, SBC Consultant UNICEF and UNICEF’s Urban Immunization Consultants Faisalabad Dr Attaul Momin and Mehfuzur Rehman.

While addressing the occasion, Dr Asfandyar, CEO DHA Faisalabad urged the media personnel to play positive and proactive role in disseminating the valid information specifically regarding health. He shared the details of different key initiatives being taken by health department to enhance integrated health services for general Public.

Aqeel Sarfraz, SBC Consultant UNICEF shared a detailed presentation with the participants regarding EPI, its working and achievements. He also briefed the participants regarding upcoming HPV Vaccine to prevent Cervical Cancer and said that EPI Punjab will be introducing this vaccine in last quarter next year.

Dr Faateh Azmat Ullah, Urban Immunization Officer UNICEF informed the participants regarding ongoing UNICEF supported initiative for strengthening immunization through integrated service delivery in urban sslums of Lahore and Faisalabad.

