‘Cancer diagnosis’: Maryam rejects rumours

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has denied rumours about her health, categorically stating that she have no cancer problem.

In a social media statement, Maryam said, “There are vlogs and rumours circulating on social media suggesting I have cancer, but I want to make it clear that I do not have cancer. I am dealing with a parathyroid condition.”

It may be added that there were speculation on social media about ill health of Maryam. These report referred to a family history of cancer, referencing her mother, who tragically passed away due to the disease.

CM Maryam Nawaz’s statement aims to dispel these rumours and provide an accurate update on her health.

