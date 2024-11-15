LG bye-elections: PPP wins 8 seats in Karachi

Karachi: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 8 seats while Jamaat-e-Islami candidates succeeded in winning 2 seats.

In Liaquatabad Town UC-7, PPP’s Muhammad Waqar won the Chairman’s seat with 3,784 votes.

In Saddar Town UC-13, PPP’s candidate Karamullah won the Chairman’s seat with 3,616 votes.

In Landhi Town UC-6, PPP’s Umair Ahmad Khan Durani won the Vice Chairman seat with 1,775 votes.In Korangi Town UC-7 Ward 1, PPP’s Murtaza Qureshi won with 1,045 votes. In Baldia Town UC-10 Ward 4, PPP’s Iqrar Hassan won with 374 votes.

In District Malir UC-9, PPP’s Babar Magsi won the Chairman seat with 2,493 votes. In District Malir, Ibrahim Hyderi Town UC-7 Ward 4, PPP’s Asif Khan won with 994 votes.

In the Cantonment Board Korangi Creek Ward 4, PPP’s Sameer won with 857 votes. In Gulberg Town UC-5, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Irfan won the Vice Chairman seat with 955 votes.

In Manghopir Town UC-5 Ward 4, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Irfan Umar won with 108 votes.

