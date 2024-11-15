AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-15

LG bye-elections: PPP wins 8 seats in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

Karachi: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 8 seats while Jamaat-e-Islami candidates succeeded in winning 2 seats.

In Liaquatabad Town UC-7, PPP’s Muhammad Waqar won the Chairman’s seat with 3,784 votes.

In Saddar Town UC-13, PPP’s candidate Karamullah won the Chairman’s seat with 3,616 votes.

In Landhi Town UC-6, PPP’s Umair Ahmad Khan Durani won the Vice Chairman seat with 1,775 votes.In Korangi Town UC-7 Ward 1, PPP’s Murtaza Qureshi won with 1,045 votes. In Baldia Town UC-10 Ward 4, PPP’s Iqrar Hassan won with 374 votes.

In District Malir UC-9, PPP’s Babar Magsi won the Chairman seat with 2,493 votes. In District Malir, Ibrahim Hyderi Town UC-7 Ward 4, PPP’s Asif Khan won with 994 votes.

In the Cantonment Board Korangi Creek Ward 4, PPP’s Sameer won with 857 votes. In Gulberg Town UC-5, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Irfan won the Vice Chairman seat with 955 votes.

In Manghopir Town UC-5 Ward 4, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Irfan Umar won with 108 votes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Jamaat e Islami LG bye elections Cantonment Board Korangi Creek

Comments

200 characters

LG bye-elections: PPP wins 8 seats in Karachi

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Constitutional bench dismisses review plea against Isa

NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Read more stories