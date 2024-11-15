Huge quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel seized

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs Enforcement on Thursday seized a substantial quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel from deep sea.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off received by collector Moinuddin Wani, revealing that some unscrupulous elements were smuggling huge quantity of Iranian diesel to Pakistan through boats.

In response, the Marine section of the collectorate foiled the smuggling attempt and confiscated 15,504 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel from two boats. The market value of seized goods is estimated to be Rs. 17.8 million. Consequently, a case is being registered and further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024